TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Kia Nurse scores 17, but Liberty fall to Sun

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, center, drives between the

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, center, drives between the Sun's Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner during the second half of a WNBA game on Saturday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Mike Carlson

By The Associated Press
Print

BRADENTON, Fla. — Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Liberty 85-62 on Saturday.

Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and Briann January scored 11 for Connecticut (6-8), which has won five of its last seven.

The Liberty (1-12), who have lost seven in a row, never led. The Sun took a 45-38 lead into halftime and outscored New York 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 17 points. They shot 37% from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

The Liberty announced Saturday that Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, will not need surgery on her injured ankle, although there is no timetable for her return. The point guard suffered a grade 3 sprain of the ankle on July 31 and was originally expected to miss approximately a month.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

When the Mets get back on the field, Mets get no new positives in Thursday, Friday testing
Yankees reliever Zack Britton is on the union's Lennon: Will 55 games be the new 60?
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees is checked out Short ramp-up may be main culprit for Yankees' injuries
Mike Milbury. Milbury leaves Toronto, won't work rest of playoffs
Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov celebrates his shutout win Gross: There's reason to believe Isles can achieve more
Giants head coach Joe Judge talks to running Glauber: Don't judge Judge for running physical practices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search