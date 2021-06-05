TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty thrashed by Sun on the road

Sun froward Jonquel Jones shoots over Liberty defenders

Sun froward Jonquel Jones shoots over Liberty defenders Rebecca Allen (9) and Sami Whitcomb (32) Saturday night, June 5, 2021. Credit: AP/Sean D. Elliot

By The Associated Press
Print

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Liberty, 85-64, on Saturday night.

Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2).

Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and the Liberty (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way. The Liberty, who were held to their fewest points in a game this season, were scoreless for nearly six minutes before Sabrina Ionescu hit a three-pointer with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Rebecca Allen led the Liberty, which has lost three in a row, with 14 points. Betnijah Laney, who averaged a career-best 17.2 points and was named the WNBA most improved player last season, finished with eight points on 4 of 12 shooting. The 27-year old had scored at least 20 points in every game this season — her first with the Liberty.

