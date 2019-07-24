TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty's All-Star break begins after loss to Sun

Liberty center Tina Charles speaks to the press

Liberty center Tina Charles speaks to the press during the team's media day on May 7. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and seven assists, Courtney Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Liberty 70-63 on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory.

Connecticut held the Liberty scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the second half, and the Liberty finished the quarter with just seven points. It was the fourth straight game Connecticut has held an opponent under 70 points.

Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (13-6), which is tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the WNBA at the All-Star break. The Sun shot just 36% on 27-of-76 shooting.

Tina Charles led the Liberty (8-11) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She had nine points before halftime and scored her first points of the second half with 5:11 remaining in the fourth.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Chris Weidman at UFC 230 official weigh-ins at Weidman vs. Reyes official for UFC Boston
Rangers center Vinni Lettieri skates against the Flyers Rangers, Vinni Lettieri agree to one-year deal
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams during minicamp on Gase downplays rookie Williams not being signed yet
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold speaks on the first Darnold believes Jets can contend for playoffs this year
Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws during minicamp at Eli knows his 16th season with Giants could be his last
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during Hofstra men's hoops to host Stony Brook on Dec. 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search