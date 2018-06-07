TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
59° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty vs. Sun

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Liberty fell to the first-place Connecticut Sun, 88-86, in Westchester on Thursday.

New York Liberty head coach Katie Smith directs
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty head coach Katie Smith directs her players during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty guard Brittany Boyd dribbles the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty guard Brittany Boyd dribbles the ball up court against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous looks to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous looks to pass the ball defended by Connecticut Sun guard Shekinna Stricklen during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous looks on from the court against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Tina Charles reacts to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Tina Charles reacts to a three-point basket made by New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Tina Charles shoots for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Tina Charles shoots for a basket past Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Tina Charles controls the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Tina Charles controls the ball ahead of Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Kia Vaughn shoots past
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Kia Vaughn shoots past Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse has her
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse has her shot defended by Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. spins
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. spins against Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas before shooting for a basket during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. shoots
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. shoots past Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty center Tina Charles is defended
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty center Tina Charles is defended by Connecticut Sun forward Chiney Ogwumike during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman controls the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman controls the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com