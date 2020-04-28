The Liberty continued to remake their roster Tuesday by releasing veteran guard Tayler Hill and announcing that veteran forward Stephanie Talbot will remain overseas for the 2020 season.

The moves are part of a flurry of activity for the Liberty over the past two weeks.

The Liberty traded franchise star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics on April 15 in a three-team deal also involving the Dallas Wings. Hill was acquired from the Wings in the deal.

The Liberty had five of the first 15 picks in the WNBA Draft, including three first-round picks (two acquired in the Charles deal). The Liberty took Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick and added Connecticut forward/guard Megan Walker at No. 9 and Louisville guard Jazmine Jones with the No. 12 pick in the first round. Louisville forward Kylee Shook (No. 13 overall) and Duke forward Leaonna Odom (No. 15 overall) were picked in the second round. The Liberty selected Rice guard Erika Ogwumike (No. 26 overall) with the second pick of the third round and then traded her to the Minnesota Lynx for Talbot. The Liberty also acquired Virginia guard/forward Jocelyn Willoughby (No. 10 overall pick) in a draft night deal with the Phoenix Mercury, sending veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, acquired from the Mystics in the Charles deal, to Phoenix.

The Liberty also waived veteran guard Brittany Boyd last week.

Talbot, who is from Australia, was drafted by the Mercury in 2014, but stayed overseas for three years. She has played 98 games (41 starts) in the WNBA with the Mercury and Lynx, averaging 4.4 points per game and shooting 35.4% from the three-point line.