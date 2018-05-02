The WNBA announced on Wednesday afternoon that three of the planned 20 games to be live streamed on Twitter this season will feature the Liberty.

This will be the second straight season that Twitter will provide live game coverage of the WNBA.

The Twitter coverage begins on May 20 with four games, including the Liberty’s season opener in Chicago against the Sky at 7 p.m. Other live games on Twitter featuring the Liberty include June 5 against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at 11 a.m. at Madison Square Garden and on July 17 in Dallas against the Wings at 1 p.m. The June 5 game against the Mercury is one of two Liberty home games to be played at Madison Square Garden this season. The Liberty will play a majority of their games at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

After the May 20 slate of games, the WNBA will live stream two games each Tuesday and a season finale on Aug. 19 on Twitter. Every WNBA team will make at least two game appearances on Twitter. Fans can also watch WNBA games on ESPN2, NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and the ESPN App this season.

According to the WNBA, the league averaged 613,000 unique viewers per game for its 20-game schedule last season.