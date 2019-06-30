TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

Tina Charles leads Liberty's win over Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty center Tina Charles (31) shoots

New York Liberty center Tina Charles (31) shoots over China National Team center Liu Jiacen (12) during the first half of a WNBA exhibition game between the New York Liberty and the Chinese National Team in Brooklyn, NY on May 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press
Print

ATLANTA — Tina Charles had 17 of her 24 points in the first half and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 74-58 on Sunday.

The Liberty (5-7) pulled away with 10 straight points to start the second quarter and led 39-28 at halftime.

Renee Montgomery made a pair of 3-pointers to help Atlanta cut the deficit to 56-48 at the end of the third quarter, but the Dream (2-8) would get no closer in the fourth.

Brittany Boyd scored 15 points and No. 2 overall pick Asia Durr added 11 points for New York in her return to her hometown. Reshanda Gray had eight points and 15 rebounds.

New York has gone 5-3 after opening the season with four straight losses.

Brittney Sykes was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and tied a season high with 18 points for the Dream. Renee Montgomery added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors warms Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving plan to join Nets
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Winnipeg Jets No buyouts by Rangers on eve of free agency
Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates How Isles' pursuit of Panarin, Bobrovsky affects plans
New Orleans Pelicans center Julius Randle (30) during Knicks miss on big names, but grab Randle, Gibson
New York Mets center fielder Carlos Gomez reacts Mets designate Gomez for assignment
New York Mets right fielder Jeff McNeil reacts Herrmann: Mets can learn from their three All-Stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search