Liberty loses, Wings move out of last place in WNBA

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass the ball away from the Lynx's Danielle Robinson during the first half of a WNBA game in White Plains, N.Y.

By The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas— Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, fellow rookie Megan Gustafson added 11 points and eight rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 87-64 on Thursday night to move out of last place in the WNBA standings.

Dallas (6-15) snapped a six-game losing streak with its first victory since July 9. New York (8-12) has lost four in a row on the road.

Kayla Thornton chipped in with 14 points, and Isabelle Harrison and Allisha Gray each had 13 for Dallas. Gray had a season-high nine of Dallas' 24 assists on 30 field goals. Ogunbowale was 7 of 12 from the field for her sixth 20-plus game.

Dallas led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter, easily topping its previous season high of 16, but did not make a field goal in the fourth until the 5:13 mark.

Kia Nurse scored 13 points for New York, and rookie Asia Durr added 10.

