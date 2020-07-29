TODAY'S PAPER
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Liberty takes a jumpshot during the second quarter of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

BRADENTON, Fla. — Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu scored 33 points, but Arike Ogunbowale led five players in double figures with 20 points and the Dallas Wings earned a 93-80 win over the Liberty on Wednesday night.

Dallas' balanced attack helped overcome a scoring outburst from the rookie Ionescu, who was the league's No. 1 pick in April. Ionescu finished 11-of-20 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. Layshia Clarendon was the only other Liberty player in double figures with 11 points.

The Wings (1-1) used an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and built a 35-24 advantage. Dallas led 58-43 at halftime and wasn't challenged in the second half. The Liberty (0-2) finished with 18 turnovers against 16 assists.

Moriah Jefferson scored 13 points for Dallas, Satou Sabally and Katie Lou Samuelson 12 each and Allisha Gray 10.

