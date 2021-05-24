Indeed it’s very early. But look who has gone from worst to almost first.

Betnijah Laney scored 26 points to extend her Liberty record to six straight games with at least 20 to open the season and Sabrina Ionescu scored 10 of her 15 when it mattered most — in the final four minutes.

So the Liberty capped a back-to-back and grueling stretch of three games in four days and six in 11 by holding on to beat Dallas, 88-81, Monday night at Barclays Center.

That moved them to 5-1, just a half-game back of 5-0 Connecticut for best record in the WNBA. It’s the Liberty’s best start since the 2007 team started 5-1. Of course, that team finished just 16-18.

Perhaps caution is advised. But this is clearly a much improved version than the one that got bounced around the bubble last season, going 2-20 in Florida.

"It means a lot, especially with the questions about how we would look this year," Laney said. "We’re proving a lot of people wrong."

They faced a young Dallas team with a new coach who once upon a time took the first shot in Liberty history in 1997. Vickie Johnson is their all-time leader in games played and stands second on their career scoring, rebounding and assist lists.

"I’m a New York Liberty at heart," Johnson said before the game. "I spent a lot of time here. It’s like home. But we came here to win."

She didn’t get her wish.

Sami Whitcomb and Natasha Howard buried threes early in the final period, helping swell the Liberty’s lead to 15. But Howard, who contributed 17 points and six rebounds, got hurt and limped off with 7:03 left. The lead soon shrunk.

Marina Mabrey, who scored 21, converted a three-point play to cut it to 73-71 with 3:53 left.

Ionescu, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, countered with a three. Mabrey scored inside, but Ionescu countered with a three-point play and two more free throws to make it 81-73. Laney added two more from the line, and then so did Ionescu, and it was a 12-point game with 1:01 on the clock.

Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 24 to pace the Wings (1-2), hit two threes in the final minute, but it never got closer than seven.

The game was tied 39-all at the break, but the Liberty held the Wings to just 11 points in the third and took a 61-50 advantage into the fourth.

"We’re really mature," Laney said. "I’m really proud of us to sustain the run that they had and stay composed."