TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty edged by Wings in final minute for seventh straight loss

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots as Minnesota Lynx

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y.  Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
Print

ARLINGTON, Texas — Allisha Gray scored 22 points and the Dallas Wings took the lead in the final minute to win their third straight, beating New York 83-77 on Friday night.

Isabelle Harrison's basket with 40.4 seconds left gave Dallas a 76-75 lead. Arike Ogunbowale, who added 21 points for the Wings (9-17), followed with three consecutive free throws and Gray added a pair to make it 81-75 with 17.4 seconds to go.

Bria Hartley cut the deficit to four with a pair of free throws for the Liberty (8-17), but that was as close as they would get.

Harrison had 15 points and Glory Johnson scored 11 for the Wings.

Tina Charles led New York with 25 points. Kia Nurse added 17 points and Hartley scored 12.

New York, which has lost seven straight, trailed by seven in the middle of the fourth quarter but rallied to take the lead at 73-71 with 1:43 to go.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees pitches during Yankees bounce back as Tanaka beats Indians
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passes the football for Jones rebounds from rocky stretch for Giants
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs off the field Glauber: Jones passes 'Parcells test' vs. Bears
Brandon Nimmo, shown here against Miami on May Nimmo gets back into batter's box...for St. Lucie
Mike Ford was forced to pitch in the Lennon: Have mercy?! No chance, Skipper
Avery Williamson and Tevaughn Campbell of the Jets Source: Jets' Williamson out for season with torn ACL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search