Liberty falls to Connecticut Sun, its fifth loss in row

Sun center Jonquel Jones pressures Liberty guard Sugar

Sun center Jonquel Jones pressures Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers during the first half of a game Wednesday in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo Credit: AP / Sean D. Elliot

By The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Liberty began where it left off before the All-Star break. Jonquel Jones scored 21 points while Courtney Williams added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Liberty, 92-77, Wednesday night. The losing streak has grown to five games.

Sugar Rodgers scored 16 points for the Liberty (7-19). Amanda Zahui B. and Brittany Boyd each had 14 points.

The Sun took an 85-68 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Chiney Ogwumike added 12 points for Connecticut (15-12), which won its third in row.

