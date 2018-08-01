UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Liberty began where it left off before the All-Star break. Jonquel Jones scored 21 points while Courtney Williams added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Liberty, 92-77, Wednesday night. The losing streak has grown to five games.

Sugar Rodgers scored 16 points for the Liberty (7-19). Amanda Zahui B. and Brittany Boyd each had 14 points.

The Sun took an 85-68 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Chiney Ogwumike added 12 points for Connecticut (15-12), which won its third in row.