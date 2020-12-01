The Liberty will have the best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft Lottery.

The league announced on Tuesday morning that the lottery would be held on Friday during halftime of the DePaul vs. Louisville women’s college basketball game. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and both the game and lottery will be televised on ESPN.

The lottery odds are based on the combined regular-season records for the past two seasons. The Liberty have a combined record of 12-44 for the 2019 and '20 seasons, giving them the most chances (442 out of 1,000) to land the No. 1 pick. The Liberty are guaranteed at least the third overall pick.

Atlanta has the second most chances to land the top pick, followed by Dallas and Indiana.

The Liberty won the 2020 draft lottery and used the No. 1 overall pick to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game in three games before her season ended with a Grade 3 sprain to her left ankle. Guard Jazmine Jones was selected 12th overall by the Liberty in the 2020 draft and had a strong rookie season. Jones averaged 10.8 points per game off the bench and was selected to the WNBA's All-Rookie team.

Regardless of where the Liberty pick in the first round, it's possible they will address their frontcourt since the roster is already loaded with guards and wing players.