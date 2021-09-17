Somehow after dropping eight straight and 19 of the previous 25, the rebuilding Liberty showed up for their final game of the regular season still having a heartbeat in the playoff race.

They needed to beat Washington Friday night at Barclays Center and then hope for help from two other teams Sunday, the WNBA’s last day of work in the regular season, to grab the eighth and final ticket to the postseason.

The Liberty haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. But this team extended its hopes to end the drought. They let a 24-point lead slip to five in the fourth, but then held off the Mystics, winning 91-80 behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from Natasha Howard and 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds from Sabrina Ionescu.

Now the Liberty (12-20) will turn into Minnesota and Dallas fans. Washington, which was missing star Elena Delle Donne due to continued back issues, and Los Angeles are both 12-19. The Liberty would make it on tiebreakers if they all finish with the same record.

So they need Washington to lose at home to Minnesota and they need Los Angeles to lose on the road to Dallas.

"I think it’s important for everyone, not just the young players," Rebecca Allen, the only player left from the 2017 team, said of making the playoffs. "I know it would be a great experience for them, but it’s for the organization as a whole. We haven’t made playoffs in a little while now. So it’d be great for us."

The 24-point advantage shrunk to five for the fourth time in the fourth when Myisha Hines-Allen scored on a jumper in the lane with 4:25 left. But Ionescu responded by nailing a three from the right side. Betnijah Laney, who had 10 points and 11 assists, followed with a bucket from in close and then a free throw in two tries from the line to make it an 87-76 game with 2:42 left.

The Liberty opened the third with a 10-4 run to go up 57-33. The Mystics then outscored them 28-11 to cut it to 68-61 heading to the fourth. Ariel Atkins tossed in four threes in the run and scored 17 in the third.

At halftime, it was 47-29, with Howard scoring 14 and Allen adding nine. The Liberty have had their share of in-game lapses over the course of the season. The question was, could they sustain their strong play?

The answer was, no, but they still survived.

"Really," coach Walt Hopkins said, "there’s not a situation or experience or type of game that doesn’t benefit this team."