The Liberty announced on Monday morning that French guard Marine Johannes has re-signed with the team, agreeing to a multi-year contract.

The 5-10 Johannes joined the Liberty last July after playing overseas. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebound in 19 games in her rookie season.

Johannes scored 10 points in her first game with Liberty on July 12. She went 6-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 on three-pointers, and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on July 20. She scored 21 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists in a loss to the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 30 and followed with a career-high 22 points in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 3. Johannes became the first Liberty rookie since Crystal Robinson in 1999 to have consecutive 20-point games.

Johannes returns to a crowded backcourt for the Liberty. Kia Nurse and Asia Durr, the team’s past two first-round draft picks, will be back. The Liberty signed veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon in free agency, and veterans Rebecca Allen and Brittany Boyd will also be back. The Liberty have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft and are widely expected to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu.