TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

Marine Johannes re-signs with the Liberty, agreeing to multi-year deal

Liberty guard Marine Johannes (left) handles the ball

Liberty guard Marine Johannes (left) handles the ball as Tierra Ruffin-Pratt of the Los Angeles Sparks defends during a game on July 20, 2019. Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOHANNES EISELE

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Liberty announced on Monday morning that French guard Marine Johannes has re-signed with the team, agreeing to a multi-year contract.

The 5-10 Johannes joined the Liberty last July after playing overseas. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebound in 19 games in her rookie season.

Johannes scored 10 points in her first game with Liberty on July 12. She went 6-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 on three-pointers, and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on July 20. She scored 21 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists in a loss to the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 30 and followed with a career-high 22 points in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 3. Johannes became the first Liberty rookie since Crystal Robinson in 1999 to have consecutive 20-point games.

Johannes returns to a crowded backcourt for the Liberty. Kia Nurse and Asia Durr, the team’s past two first-round draft picks, will be back. The Liberty signed veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon in free agency, and veterans Rebecca Allen and Brittany Boyd will also be back. The Liberty have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft and are widely expected to select Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets before a Kreider, Rangers agree to 7-year deal ahead of trade deadline
Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers makes Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich involved in car crash
Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Buchnevich were in a Rangers' Davidson details injuries of Shesterkin and Buchnevich after car accident
Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his Isles trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during a spring Matz thinks he has fixed his first-inning problems
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes during a spring training Cespedes expects to be ready for Opening Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search