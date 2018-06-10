TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Marissa Coleman’s late three lifts Liberty past Fever

Sugar Rodgers scores 16 as New York ends two-game skid.

Liberty guard Marissa Coleman dribbles the ball up

Liberty guard Marissa Coleman dribbles the ball up court against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Thursday, June 7. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Liberty had been finding ways to lose close games more often than not, dropping four of its first six by a combined total of 18 points.

It found itself in another tight fight today at Westchester County Center, facing the winless Fever, a team the Liberty had beaten in overtime at Indiana eight days earlier.

This time, Marissa Coleman hit a late tiebreaking three to give the Liberty a 78-75 win, stopping its two-game skid.

Sugar Rodgers paced five double-figure scorers for the Liberty (3-4) with 16 points. Rookie Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 to lead Indiana, which extended its worst start in franchise history to 0-8.

Coleman, who spent the previous four seasons with the Fever, hit her big shot with 16.8 seconds left.

Indiana went up 55-50 before Rodgers tossed in four threes and scored 13 points in a 16-4 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, giving the Liberty a 66-59 lead with 6:50 left. The Fever countered with a 12-2 run to go up 71-68. But Bria Hartley made a three to tie it with 2:07 left, then drove for the lead with 1:11 left.

Mitchell went 1-for-2 with 58.8 seconds to go to cut it to 73-72. Hartley drove for two more at 37.9. But rookie Victoria Vivians hit a three from the left wing to tie it at 75 with 32.3 on the clock.

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday

New York Sports

Triple Crown winner Justify is walked outside the Justify belongs among best Triple Crown winners
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge follows through on a Aaron Judge not in lineup for Subway Series finale
Olivier Vernon of the Giants takes a knee Giants’ Olivier Vernon to abide by anthem rule
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Cespedes leaves rehab game with tight quadriceps
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Matz continues pattern of quality starts
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar connects for a Lennon: Yankees’ youth outperforms mediocre Mets