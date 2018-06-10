WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Liberty had been finding ways to lose close games more often than not, dropping four of its first six by a combined total of 18 points.

It found itself in another tight fight today at Westchester County Center, facing the winless Fever, a team the Liberty had beaten in overtime at Indiana eight days earlier.

This time, Marissa Coleman hit a late tiebreaking three to give the Liberty a 78-75 win, stopping its two-game skid.

Sugar Rodgers paced five double-figure scorers for the Liberty (3-4) with 16 points. Rookie Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 to lead Indiana, which extended its worst start in franchise history to 0-8.

Coleman, who spent the previous four seasons with the Fever, hit her big shot with 16.8 seconds left.

Indiana went up 55-50 before Rodgers tossed in four threes and scored 13 points in a 16-4 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, giving the Liberty a 66-59 lead with 6:50 left. The Fever countered with a 12-2 run to go up 71-68. But Bria Hartley made a three to tie it with 2:07 left, then drove for the lead with 1:11 left.

Mitchell went 1-for-2 with 58.8 seconds to go to cut it to 73-72. Hartley drove for two more at 37.9. But rookie Victoria Vivians hit a three from the left wing to tie it at 75 with 32.3 on the clock.