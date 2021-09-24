TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballLiberty

WNBA playoffs: Liberty vs. Mercury

Print

The Liberty fell the Phoenix Mercury, 83-82, in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

New York Liberty forward DiDi Richards, left, and
Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

New York Liberty forward DiDi Richards, left, and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) battle for the loose ball during the first half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) drives past
Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) drives past New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard during the first half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, center, is fouled
Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, center, is fouled by New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen (9) as Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb, right, defends during the first half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner drives past New
Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith drives past New
Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the first half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

New York Sports

The Islanders held their first on-ice training camp
Islanders open camp in East Meadow
Islanders center Anders Lee skates with the puck
Lee, Pageau return from injuries as Islanders open camp
Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker of the Mets
An early look at the Mets' 2022 rotation picture
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald against
NFL Week 3 picks: Giants get first win, Jets don't; Rams top Bucs 
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, right, throws under pressure
Wilson looking ahead, not back, after four-INT game
Damien Harris of the Patriots eludes Michael Carter
Jets' defense 'embarrassed' by Damien Harris' TD run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?