Liberty's Natasha Howard to miss 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Liberty forward/center Natasha Howard is injured during the

Liberty forward/center Natasha Howard is injured during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings on Monday, May 24, 2021, in New York. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Liberty forward/center Natasha Howard will miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain in her left knee, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Howard suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's win 88-81 over the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center. The Liberty said Howard underwent an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Tuesday.

Howard had 17 points and six rebounds when she limped off the court with 7:03 left after she collided with Wings guard Tyasha Harris. Howard fell to the court clutching her left knee.

The Liberty acquired Howard in Februar, trading the No. 1 overall pick in April's WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm. Howard won two championships, and was an All-WNBA first team selection and the league’s defensive player of the year before coming to the Liberty.

Howard was averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in two games this season.

