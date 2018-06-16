TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

New York Liberty fall on the road to the Minnesota Lynx

The Liberty have lost two games in a row and four of their last five.

Liberty center Tina Charles reacts against the Connecticut

Liberty center Tina Charles reacts against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on June 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots, to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 85-71 on Saturday night.

Maya Moore added 20 points and Cecilia Zandalasini scored 13 for the Lynx (4-6), who had lost five of six coming into the game.

Minnesota went on a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 68-45 on Moore’s jumper with 3:11 left in the third quarter. New York had an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 77-61 but then went scoreless for over three minutes and failed to challenge the outcome.

Tina Charles had 12 points for the Liberty (3-6), who have lost four of the last five.

The Lynx took control early and already had their lead in double digits at 22-11. New York had only five rebounds in the first half and Minnesota finished with a 35-22 edge on the glass.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Jets Kacy Rodgers II during the Jets first Father’s Day, Jets style: Kacy coaches Kacy II
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham attempts to make Odell Beckham Jr. says he will not hold out
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs a route Sterling Shepard eagerly awaits fatherhood
Undated photograph of Giants running back Saquon Barkley Glauber: Giants’ Barkley thanks dad for lessons taught
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets looks on from Syndergaard, Cespedes still hurting
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino moves in behind catcher Yankees top Rays despite Severino’s oddball play