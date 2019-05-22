YES Network to televise 16 Liberty home games

The YES Network will televise 16 Liberty home games this season, starting Friday against the Indiana Fever from the Westchester County Center, the network announced on Wednesday.

The agreement makes YES the official regional television partner of the team, whose games previously were shown on the MSG Network when the Liberty was under the Madison Square Garden umbrella.

The move dovetails with the purchase of the team earlier this year by Joseph Tsai, a minority owner of the Nets, whose games also are carried by YES.

Tsai has said he would like to buy Barclays Center and move the Liberty there.

The Liberty have one home game on national television this season; CBS Sports Network will carry their Aug. 23 game against the Atlanta Dream.