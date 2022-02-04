Liberty re-sign veteran guard Rebecca Allen

The Liberty checked off an important item on their offseason to-do list by resigning veteran guard Rebecca Allen, the team announced Friday.

Guard Jazmine Jones and forward Leaonna Odom were waived before Allen’s signing.

Allen, a 6-2 guard, is coming off a career-best season with the Liberty, averaging 24.2 minutes, 9.2 points, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25 games, including 13 starts. Allen’s strength is her outside shooting and she set a career-high with 48 made three-pointers last season. She converted on 38.1% of her three-point attempts last season and is a career 38.4% shooter from the three-point line.

New coach Sandy Brondello has plenty of familiarity with Allen. A native of Australia like Brondello, Allen is also a member of the Australian national team, coached by Brondello.

Jones was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and was named to the All-Rookie team. She averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 47 games over the past two seasons for the Liberty. Odom, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 40 games, including 16 starts, over the past two seasons for the Liberty.