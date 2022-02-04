TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty re-sign veteran guard Rebecca Allen

Rebecca Allen of the Liberty (9) drives to

Rebecca Allen of the Liberty (9) drives to the basket against Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Credit: Steven Ryan

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Liberty checked off an important item on their offseason to-do list by resigning veteran guard Rebecca Allen, the team announced Friday.

Guard Jazmine Jones and forward Leaonna Odom were waived before Allen’s signing.

Allen, a 6-2 guard, is coming off a career-best season with the Liberty, averaging 24.2 minutes, 9.2 points, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 25 games, including 13 starts. Allen’s strength is her outside shooting and she set a career-high with 48 made three-pointers last season. She converted on 38.1% of her three-point attempts last season and is a career 38.4% shooter from the three-point line.

New coach Sandy Brondello has plenty of familiarity with Allen. A native of Australia like Brondello, Allen is also a member of the Australian national team, coached by Brondello.

Jones was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and was named to the All-Rookie team. She averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 47 games over the past two seasons for the Liberty. Odom, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 40 games, including 16 starts, over the past two seasons for the Liberty.

New York Sports

Hofstra Pride forward Jarrod Simmons and Towson Tigers
Poor defense is to blame for Hofstra in loss to Towson
Julian Champagnie of St. John's scores the first
Champagnie sparks St. John's to road win over Georgetown
Rangers celebrate a hat-trick goal by left wing
Five keys for the Rangers in the second half
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello watches practice at the
Five keys for the Islanders in second half of season
Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant looks on during
After impressive first half, Rangers primed to end playoff drought
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders reacts after his
Isles enter All-Star break far from playoffs, uncertain of future
Didn’t find what you were looking for?