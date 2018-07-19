TODAY'S PAPER
Renee Montgomery makes club-record 7 3s, Atlanta Dream win 6th straight

New York Liberty forward Tina Charles and teammates

New York Liberty forward Tina Charles and teammates react against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on July 3. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Renee Montgomery made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 82-68 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Montgomery was 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The club mark was six 3-pointers in a game, done twice by Betty Lenox. Montgomery broke the record with 4:14 left in the third quarter and did not attempt another shot.

Tiffany Hayes added 20 points for Atlanta (14-9), which was 9 of 30 from 3-point range.

Atlanta had a six-point lead with 3:58 left in the second quarter and closed the half on a 17-4 run to make it 50-31.

Tina Charles scored 11 points for New York (7-16) to take sole possession of second on the franchise’s scoring list with 2,981. She entered tied with Cappie Pondexter and trails Vickie Johnson (3,246), who has held the record since 2005.

