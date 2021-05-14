The 25th season of Liberty basketball tipped off in Brooklyn Friday night, but this game against Indiana was the start of a whole new era.

It marked the opening of their full-time residency at Barclays Center. It also marked the debut of a few of the talented players the Liberty acquired. They join a handful of returning WNBA sophomores who were on 2020’s 2-20 team in the Florida "Wubble."

In essence, this also marked the start of the Sabrina Ionescu era. The 2020 first overall pick suffered a season-ending ankle injury in just her third game last season as a rookie. So the point guard really is kind of new, too.

But she was her old self at the end. Ionescu nailed a tiebreaking three-pointer from the left side with just 0.4 showing on the clock, giving the Liberty a 90-87 win over the Fever.

"I dreamed about it last night," Ionescu said, wearing a Kobe Bryant No. 8 Lakers jersey. "I, 100%, had envisioned hitting a game-winner."

Ionescu shot just 7-for-18 from the floor in her first game since July 31, 2020, but she scored 25 points, handed out 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Betnijah Laney stood out, too, scoring 30. The Liberty clearly improved by signing 2020’s Most Improved Player away from Atlanta.

"I’m just happy I’m playing under someone who believes in me …" the forward/guard said of coach Walt Hopkins.

Natasha Howard was the marquee veteran acquisition. But the forward still is finishing her overseas season. Guard Sami Whitcomb, who, like Howard, came over from Seattle, scored just six. But first-round forward Michaela Onyenwere opened at power forward and contributed 18 points.

Teaira McCowan, the Fever’s 6-7 force inside, scored 22 and grabbed 16 rebounds and stuffed a shot. Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 23, hit a jumper to give Indiana an 86-82 lead with 47 seconds left.

But Ionescu nailed a three to cut it to 86-85. Mitchell hit a foul shot. Then Ionescu went 2-for-2 at the line, and it was tied at 87 with 21.8 seconds left.

Mitchell turned it over with 5.8 seconds remaining. The Liberty called for time. And Ionescu buried her fourth three.

"We see it every day in practice," Hopkins said. "But those big-time situations are where she shines. It’s what she lives for."

By halftime, Laney had nailed four threes and scored 20. It was 47-all. It was still tight after three periods. The Liberty clung to a 68-64 edge.

They ended up getting outscored 50-26 in the paint and getting out-rebounded 45-28, including 19-3 on the offensive glass — and still won thanks to Ionescu.