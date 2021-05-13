No, it was not the rookie season Sabrina Ionescu imagined.

The record-shattering point guard from the University of Oregon had high hopes for her first year in the WNBA after the Liberty took her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Those hopes were dashed just 12 minutes into her third professional game when she suffered a high ankle sprain that ended her season and led to surgery and a grueling rehabilitation.

Now, she is ready to launch what some observers are calling rookie season 2.0 as Ionescu said she is approaching the year like it is her first, even though the WNBA counts it as her second.

In the WNBA and the NBA, unlike MLB, a person is considered to have played their rookie year the minute they step on the floor and there is no minimum number of games that must be played.

"I think it should be similar to the NCAA where there are a certain number of games you can play to be considered a rookie or not a rookie," Ionescu said. "I obviously played in about two games so if you personally ask me, I’m counting this as my first year . . . I’m sure they have that rule for a reason. I’m not sure what that is. I’m not too worried about it."

Ionescu’s last full game with the Liberty was a promising one as she scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made seven assists in a loss to Dallas. The league is hoping she will again bring that kind of excitement to the court as they are tipping off the season with a game between the Liberty and Indiana Fever at the Barclay’s Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Liberty had a difficult season without Ionescu last year, finishing with a league worse 2-20 record. In the offseason, the Liberty loaded up on talent, adding All-Star Natasha Howard and two-time WNBA campion Sami Whitcomb in separate trade with the Seattle Torm plus adding 2020 Most Improved Player Betnijah Laney in free agency.

Head coach Walt Hopkins has been mindful in practice of the fact that Ionescu hasn’t played a full game in more than nine months, but said she is "nearing 100 percent." Assistant coach Shelley Patterson said there is a marked difference in the team when Ionescu is on the floor.

"Just her being out there and the way she’s so vocal and getting everyone organized and taking through every play whether it’s offensively or defensively really helps a lot," Patterson said. "You can see it the way people play off her, the confidence they have in her.

"Also, the fact we have her on the floor as an extra shooter makes a huge difference. It’s just the confidence she brings to the team and everyone is starting to gravitate in her direction."

It’s been a little more than six months since Ionescu underwent surgery to remove calcified scar tissue in her ankle, and she is excited to launch what she feels like is her first season. She may not get the opportunity to compete for rookie of the year, even though this will be her first time playing against 75 percent of the teams. Still, she has other goals in mind.

"I just want to get healthy and stay healthy," Ionescu said. "That is the main thing, taking care of my body and figuring out what I need to do. On the court it’s just doing what I have been doing my entire career just having fun doing what I love and helping those around me and finding ways to win."