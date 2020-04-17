The Liberty now have their new superstar to go with their new home and logo.

New York’s WNBA franchise selected Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick in the league’s virtual draft Friday, taking the All-American guard out of Oregon with their first of three picks in the opening round.

The consensus best player in the 2020 class, Ionescu won a bevy of honors in her career, including two Wooden Awards, three Nancy Lieberman Awards, the 2020 Naismith Award and the 2020 AP Player of the Year. She is the all-time NCAA leader in career triple-doubles with 26, as well as the first NCAA player with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

The arrival of Ionescu, 22, will coincide with the Liberty’s full-time move to Barclays Center after the team’s acquisition by a group led by Nets co-owner Joseph Tsai in 2019, as well as the unveiling of a new logo and uniforms earlier this week. The Liberty had used the same logo since the WNBA’s inaugural season. The team played at Madison Square Garden since its inception in 1997 until 2018, when many games were moved to Westchester County Center while MSG pursued a sale of the team. The Liberty moved to Westchester for 2019, playing a pair of games in Brooklyn before making the move pemanant ahead of the 2020 season.

The Liberty will look to build around Ionescu later in the draft after acquiring three picks, including two first-rounders, in the trade of the team’s all-time leading scorer Tina Charles. The Liberty have not made the playoffs since 2017, last winning a playoff series in 2015.

Ahead of the draft, new Liberty coach Walt Hopkins had nothing but praise for Ionescu and what she brings to a team.

“She really is a phenomenal leader in multiple ways,” Hopkins said on a league conference call this week. “I think to see the poise with which she's handled all the things that have happened in the past couple months -- obviously we've all been through some things, but I think Sabrina in particular has been through a lot, with her proximity to Kobe [Bryant], speaking at his service and then flying and going and playing in a game where she didn't even warm up. All these things speak to a person who really is pretty special.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Ionescu and the Liberty will take the court next remains unclear amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The WNBA earlier this month postponed the start of its 24th season, which was scheduled to begin in May.

With Barbara Barker