Liberty hire Sandy Brondello as new head coach

The Liberty have hired Sandy Brondello as their new head coach, relying on her WNBA experience and success to help take the franchise to the next level.

The team made the announcement Friday morning.

Brondello’s contract was not renewed by the Phoenix Mercury on the same day last month that the Liberty decided to part ways with their head coach, Walt Hopkins. In two seasons, Hopkins was 14-40 during the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs.

"It is an honor to join the historic New York Liberty franchise and to coach and lead such a talented roster of players," Brondello said in a statement. "I owe immense gratitude to the team’s ownership and front office for entrusting me with this important role during such an integral time in the history of the organization. Alongside my family, I’m excited to move to New York City and begin preparations for our upcoming season."

She will have a young roster to work with in Brooklyn. Sabrina Ionescu, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, is set to begin her third season, Betnijah Laney was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career last season, and Michaela Onyenwere is coming off a rookie of the year season. Brondello has worked with current Liberty players Rebecca Allen and Sami Whitcomb in her role as the head coach of the Australian national team.

"We are excited to have Sandy join us," Liberty owners Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai said in a statement. "We ran a thorough search process for the next head coach, and when we met with Sandy in New York, we knew she would bring not only her wealth of experience but also her passion for elevating our star players and developing our young core. We have no doubt Sandy will be that strong voice to set the culture for the New York Liberty to compete at the highest level."

Brondello is 164-128 during the regular season and 24-21 in the playoffs in nine seasons as a WNBA coach. She spent one season as the coach of the San Antonio Silver Stars, going 14-20 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs in 2010.

Brondello was hired by the Mercury in 2014 and led Phoenix to the WNBA championship that season, the third in franchise history. She also was named the WNBA coach of the year. Brondello led Phoenix back to the WNBA Finals this past season, losing in four games to the Chicago Sky. The Mercury made the playoffs in each of Brondello’s eight seasons as coach. Brondello is the 10th winningest coach in WNBA history.

Brondello spent five seasons in the WNBA as a guard, averaging 11.4 points, 2.3 assists and one steal per game for the Detroit Shock, Miami Sol and Seattle Storm. She was an All-Star in 1999 with the Shock. Brondello was also a longtime player for the Australian national team, winning a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics and silver medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

The Liberty went 12-20 last season and clinched their first playoff berth since 2017. The Liberty lost to Brondello and the Mercury in a one-game elimination playoff, a thrilling 83-82 final.