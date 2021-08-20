The Liberty earned their win over the Seattle Storm Wednesday night at Barclays Center with a big comeback and a big shot by Betnijah Laney. But it didn’t hurt that the defending champs rested two shining stars who just struck gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

In Friday night’s finale of the two-game series, the Liberty could see how they matched up with Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart back on the court. It didn’t turn out well for them.

Jewell Loyd nailed seven threes and scored 29 points, Stewart contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds and Bird delivered 10 points and six assists in Seattle’s 99-83 win.

There’s a reason the Storm (17-7) are scheduled to meet President Joe Biden Monday. They will be honored at a White House ceremony for claiming the WNBA’s 2020 crown.

"I think it’s wonderful when a team can be recognized for their success and their championship, especially a women’s team," Bird told Newsday before the game. "That really hasn’t been the case the last couple of years, not a lot of invites."

When it comes to the Olympics, the 40-year-old point guard from Syosset has played on five gold-medal winners. But it looks like there won’t be a sixth.

Paris 2024?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t think that’s in the cards," Bird said.

But a second straight WNBA title? No reason to rule that out even though the Storm traded Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to the Liberty in February. Whitcomb led the Liberty with 26 points. Howard shot just 4-for-19 and had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

"Listen, they have two of my favorite players, Natasha and Sami," Bird said. "So already I’m fans of them and I wish them success. They’re definitely a young and an up-and-coming, exciting team."

Sabrina Ionescu scored two of her 16 points from in close to cut Seattle’s lead to 63-61 with 3:21 left in the third. Then the Storm took over, closing the quarter on a 13-2 run. In the final 1:27, Stewart converted a three-point play and a foul-line jumper and Loyd made three free throws after she was fouled behind the arc.

So Seattle brought a 76-63 lead into the fourth and then pushed the margin to 22.

Whitcomb had scored 15 to help the Liberty go up by nine early in the second quarter. But the Storm scored the next 10.

The Liberty (11-13) still currently own the seventh seed. Eight make the playoffs.

"We know our end goal," rookie forward Michaela Onyenwere said, "but at the end of the day, we still have to handle what’s in front of us."