Tina Charles helps Liberty snap skid with OT win over Sky

Charles scored on a putback with 15.8 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points.

Liberty center Tina Charles reacts to a three-point

Liberty center Tina Charles reacts to a three-point basket made by Liberty guard Kia Nurse against the Sun at Westchester County Center on June 7. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Tina Charles scored on a putback with 15.8 seconds left in overtime and the Liberty snapped a five-game skid with a 97-94 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Charles’ basket made it 95-94 and Shavonte Zellous added a pair of free throws with less than a second left.

The Liberty (5-11) opened the overtime period with a 9-2 run to lead 93-86. The Sky (6-10) rallied with eight straight points to briefly take the lead on Courtney Vandersloot’s pair of free throws with 34.3 seconds left.

Vandersloot scored on a hard-driving scoop layup to give Chicago an 84-82 lead with 47.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Charles tied it less than four seconds later with a hook shot from the middle of the lane. Both teams had a chance to go ahead in their final possessions of regulation but missed and sent it to overtime.

Charles had 28 points to lead the Liberty.

Allie Quigley was one point short of her career high with 28 points for Chicago. Vandersloot added 20.

