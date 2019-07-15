Tina Charles of the Liberty was selected to her seventh WNBA All-Star Game as the league announced the reserves on Monday.

Charles leads the Liberty with 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 17 games – all starts – this season. Charles is third in the league in scoring and eighth in rebounding.

This is Charles’ fifth time being named an All-Star as a member of the Liberty.

The Liberty now will have two players in the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 27 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Second-year player Kia Nurse was among the four backcourt starters announced by the WNBA last week.

The All-Star reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches.

Joining Charles as a frontcourt reserve are DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury, Candice Dupree of the Indiana Fever, Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx, Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

The backcourt reserves are Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky, Odyssey Sims of the Lynx, Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics and Erica Wheeler of the Fever.

Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces will be the captains for the game and will draft teams from the pool of players.

Liz Cambage of the Aces, Brittney Griner of the Mercury, the Seattle Storm’s Natasha Howard, Jonquel Jones of the Sun, Delle Donne and Wilson will be the frontcourt starters.

Chelsea Gray of the Sparks, Jewell Loyd of the Storm and the Aces’ Kayla McBride will join Nurse as the backcourt starters.