Tina Charles finishes game with 11 straight points to lead Liberty past Storm on the road

Liberty center Tina Charles (31) shoots over China

Liberty center Tina Charles (31) shoots over China National Team center Liu Jiacen (12) during the first half of an exhibition game between the Liberty and the Chinese National Team in Brooklyn, NY on May 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Tina Charles had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kia Nurse added 24 points and the Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 84-83 on Wednesday.

Charles scored 11 straight New York points in the fourth quarter for an 84-83 lead with 57.3 seconds left. After a timeout at 25.7, Seattle passed it around the arc and Jordin Canada missed an open 3-pointer from the top of the key. Alysha Clark grabbed an offensive rebound but her putback attempt rolled off at the buzzer.

Tanisha Wright added 10 points for New York (6-7), which has won three straight games.

New York trailed 70-60 after being outscored 30-19 in the third quarter, but the Liberty scored the first 10 points of the fourth to tie it.

Mercedes Russell set a career high with 19 points for Seattle (8-7). Natasha Howard added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals and Sami Whitcomb chipped in with 13 points.

By The Associated Press

