SEATTLE — Tina Charles had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kia Nurse added 24 points and the Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 84-83 on Wednesday.

Charles scored 11 straight New York points in the fourth quarter for an 84-83 lead with 57.3 seconds left. After a timeout at 25.7, Seattle passed it around the arc and Jordin Canada missed an open 3-pointer from the top of the key. Alysha Clark grabbed an offensive rebound but her putback attempt rolled off at the buzzer.

.@tinacharles31 (26 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast) went full beast mode in the Q4 w/ 11 pts! 🗽



VOTE: pic.twitter.com/JqS1B9vZAd https://t.co/p3n5qZ5s8Q — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) Jul 184, 2019

Tanisha Wright added 10 points for New York (6-7), which has won three straight games.

New York trailed 70-60 after being outscored 30-19 in the third quarter, but the Liberty scored the first 10 points of the fourth to tie it.

Mercedes Russell set a career high with 19 points for Seattle (8-7). Natasha Howard added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals and Sami Whitcomb chipped in with 13 points.