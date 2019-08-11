Liberty lose to Seattle at Barclays Center

The Liberty took their act Sunday to an NBA arena for their WNBA game. But that act at Barclays Center resembled the same turnover-filled one they had been putting on display at Westchester County Center, or on the road for that matter.

A season-high home crowd of 7,715 showed for the Liberty’s lone regular-season appearance at Barclays. The fans on hand saw them commit 19 turnovers, leading to 26 Seattle points. The Storm defeated the Liberty, 84-69, at the third annual Unity Day game to promote social progress and equality.

It marked their fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games, dropping them to 8-15.

The Liberty had two starters out, Amanda Zahui B. (concussion) and Asia Durr (groin strain). Tina Charles scored 22 — 20 in the first half to lead the Liberty. North Babylon native Bria Hartley contributed 17. Alysha Clark shot 7-for-7 from the floor and scored 21 for the Storm (14-11) and Sami Whitcomb added 18.

After scoring 28 in the second quarter to grab a 45-43 lead, the Liberty scored just 24 in the second half.

They committed three turnovers in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Seattle went on a 15-4 run out of the intermission to go up 58-49.

“Just stop turning the ball over,” Kia Nurse said. “It’s pretty simple.”

Seattle outscored the Liberty, 27-12, in the third, good for a 70-57 advantage. The margin rose to 17. Clark said the Storm have been using “defense to fuel our offense.”

Hartley fueled an entire 8-0 burst, cutting it to 74-65 with 5:59 remaining. The Liberty were down eight with 4:03 left, but then stalled.

The Liberty stressed the need to clean up the flood of turnovers. There was one player who also stressed the need to move back to an NBA arena after this second season in Westchester.

“It’s a legendary organization,” Charles said. “This is a professional team. It’s not a shot at Westchester. But this organization is deserving to be playing in an arena the likes of Madison Square Garden and Barclays. It's more than my personal opinion. It’s what needs to happen.”

Coach Katie Smith also cast a vote for Barclays, saying, “It would be amazing to play here and to call this home.”

“Hopefully, we can continue to play here,” Hartley said. “We’ll see what happens next season.”