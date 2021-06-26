TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Sami Whitcomb, Betnijah Laney score 28 each in Liberty win over Dream

Sami Whitcomb #32 of the Liberty is defended

Sami Whitcomb #32 of the Liberty is defended by Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - (AP) -- Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney had 28 points each to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 99-78 on Saturday night.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and tied her career high with 22 points in the first half before setting a personal best after the break.

Laney had 19 points in the second half, Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, making her first start since missing a few games with an ankle injury.

The Liberty (8-8) never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter. The Dream (5-9) cut the deficit to four, but the Liberty scored seven straight to end the quarter and led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for Atlanta.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton stands on the
Yanks relievers Britton, Peralta headed for injured list
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores past
Despite loss, Boone and Cashman thrilled about atmosphere
Mets' Michael Conforto is mobbed by teammates
Conforto's sac fly gives Mets another walk-off win over Phillies
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the
Lennon: Are Yankees due to seize momentum?
Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a spring training
Mets notes: Carlos Carrasco's step forward, Dellin Betances' disaster
Umpire Jeremie Rehak, left, and umpire Doug Eddings
Lennon: Enforcement of rule actually has gone pretty well
Didn’t find what you were looking for?