WNBA plans to play 22-game season at IMG Academy in Florida, source says

In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Sabrina Ionescu reacts after Oregon scored against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. Ionescu will make her professional debut for the Liberty this season after being drafted No. 1 overall in the spring. Credit: AP/John Locher

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
The WNBA, like the NBA, might be having an abbreviated season in Florida.

A source on Friday confirmed a report by ESPN that the league is talking about holding a 22-game season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The NBA announced Thursday that it was going to resume its season on July 31 at Disney World Resort on the other side of the state in Orlando.

The WNBA season would start in late July and end in October. Details — including the playoff format and what kind of safety precautions the league will take to protect its players from the coronavirus — are unknown at this time.

Reached for comment Friday, a league spokesman said he could not confirm the report.

The league was supposed to start its 36-game regular season on May 15, but it was postponed by the pandemic.

The WNBA held its draft virtually on April 17 and the Liberty took Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick.

IMG Academy’s basketball complex has four state-of-the-art courts, according to the facility’s website. The WNBA has 12 teams with a maximum roster size of 12 players each.

