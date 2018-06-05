Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 8,000 career points when she scored 21 against the Liberty on June 5, 2018. Here's a look at the top 10 scorers in WNBA history. (Stats as of June 5, 2018.)

1. Diana Taurasi (8,018)

2. Tina Thompson (7,488)

3. Tamika Catchings (7,380)

4. Cappie Pondexter (6,611)

5. Katie Smith (6,452)

6. Lisa Leslie (6,263)

7. Lauren Jackson (6,007)

8. Sue Bird (5,893)

9. Becky Hammon (5,841)