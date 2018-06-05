TODAY'S PAPER
Top 10 scorers in WNBA history

Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 8,000 career points when she scored 21 against the Liberty on June 5, 2018. Here's a look at the top 10 scorers in WNBA history. (Stats as of June 5, 2018.)

1. Diana Taurasi (8,018)

Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

2. Tina Thompson (7,488)

Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

3. Tamika Catchings (7,380)

Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

4. Cappie Pondexter (6,611)

Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

5. Katie Smith (6,452)

Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

6. Lisa Leslie (6,263)

Photo Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill

7. Lauren Jackson (6,007)

Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

8. Sue Bird (5,893)

Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

9. Becky Hammon (5,841)

Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

10. Candice Dupree (5,686)

Photo Credit: AP / Jim Mone

