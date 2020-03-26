The WNBA announced on Thursday morning that it will go ahead with its draft on April 17, but the event will now be a “virtual draft” without players, guest and media in attendance.

The league said the move to a virtual draft was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft originally was scheduled to be held in New York City.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET with players selected participating remotely, the league said.

“The WNBA Draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement released by the league. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The WNBA said it will honor Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester during the draft. The three were among the nine victims of a helicopter accident on Jan. 26 that also killed Kobe Bryant. The WNBA said it also plans to honor Kobe Bryant, who was a big supporter of the league, during the draft and upcoming season.

The Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to select Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu. She finished her college career with 26 triple-doubles – the NCAA record for men and women – and became the first player in NCAA history – men or women – to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career.

The league said it is planning for different scenarios for the start of the season due to the coronavirus crisis. Training camps are scheduled to open on April 26 and the regular season is scheduled to start on May 15.