WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Their wrong-way streak finally came to an end Sunday when the Liberty beat Las Vegas to stop their 17-game slide that dated to last season. But their bid to start a streak in the right direction was about to get more difficult.

Bria Hartley, the reserve guard from North Babylon, left Monday to join the French National Team, which will be playing in the EuroBasket tournament. Then came the news flash Tuesday that reserve guard/forward Rebecca Allen had broken a hand.

So the Liberty were shorthanded Wednesday night when they took on Minnesota at Westchester County Center. But they won, 75-69, thanks to the work of their starters, who scored all of the team’s points.

Kia Nurse scored 11 of her season-high 26 in the fourth quarter. Rookie Asia Durr, who was ill and sat out the Vegas game, turned in her WNBA career-high with 20. Amanda Zahui B added 15 points and 13 rebounds. So the Liberty claimed their first two-game winning streak since last July.

Allen was injured Tuesday by a male practice player, who hit down on her right hand, fracturing the third metacarpal. A Liberty spokesperson said she doesn’t need surgery, but that there’s no timetable for her return. The Australian will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team will be even more shorthanded starting June 20 when Zahui B, the starting center, goes off to play for Sweden in the EuroBasket tournament, which runs June 27-July 7. Center Kiah Stokes and guard Marine Johannes have yet to join the Liberty and are bound for the tournament, too.

“We’re all dealing with it,” coach Katie Smith said. “It isn’t ideal, but it’s also an opportunity for other people to get minutes and have time and show what they can do.”

The Liberty (2-4) had a 71-67 lead with 1:46 remaining. Durr hit a foul-line jumper, but Odyssey Sims scored on a layup for the Lynx (4-3) to cut it to 73-69 with 42.5 seconds left.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then Durr split two defenders on the way to a driving bank shot that clinched it with 20.9 on the clock.

The Liberty led by 15 in the second quarter, but Minnesota had it down to two early in the fourth.

Nurse, though, countered with a three-pointer and a jumper and a free throw on a bench technical against the injured Seimone Augustus to get the advantage back up to 61-53.