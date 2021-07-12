There have been moments heading into this Olympic break when Sabrina Ionescu has shown flashes of greatness, moments like last week in Dallas when she matched a career-high 12 assists in leading her Liberty team to an important win.

And there have been other games when one of the most recognizable faces in the women’s game has all but disappeared, games where Ionescu has struggled to find her rhythm while playing under a minutes restriction designed to limit stress on her surgically repaired left ankle.

"The restriction has been frustrating at times," Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said Sunday. "She really got us rolling [early] in Indiana but we have to think about the third and fourth quarters. I can’t leave her out there and I have to pull her off the court in the middle of her playing really well. And that hurts us in a game.

"She’s really had a lot to deal with this first half of the season with that injury. She’s tried to fight through it, but there’s no question it’s affected her. I would imagine that this break and this rest is going to do wonders for her."

Ionescu and the Liberty certainly looked like they could use some rest in their final two games heading into the month-long Olympic break. The team had to just win one of those two in order to finish over .500 at the break. Instead, hampered by some travel problems, the Liberty suffered blowout losses to both Indiana, the team with the worst record in the league, and Connecticut. Ionescu totaled seven assists in the two games, while shooting 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-6 from three-point range.

An intense competitor, Ionescu was looking to make her mark this season after missing most of last year when she suffered a third-degree ankle sprain in her third game as a pro. In her first five games of 2021, she averaged 18.4 points, 8.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds. That stretch included hitting the game-winner at the buzzer on opening night and becoming the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double.

Since then, the realities of coming back from a serious ankle injury have set in. Ionescu missed two games with tendinitis in her ankle in early June. Since then, her minutes have hovered around 25 a game. Compare that to her first eight games when she averaged just under 34 minutes a game.

"I don’t want to speak about how frustrating it is for her. That’s for her to say," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a phone interview Sunday. "For us, it’s keeping in mind that it’s about a long career, not just one season. We want to make sure we are doing everything correct medically for the person Sabrina. From there, bringing her along as a player. That’s what we’ve been doing. We’re listening to doctors and brining her along the right way.

"I’m sure Sabrina and we all would love for her to be 100 percent healthy right now. But we trust that with the process we have in place and the procedures we are following, that she will get there. It’s just a matter of time. When that time comes, we’ve seen flashes of the talent and the work that goes into that talent to make her the players she’s cable of being."

The good news is that the Liberty could be poised to make a push in the final 11 games of the regular season after returning from the break. Ionescu, after nearly a month of no games, is expected to be ready to play more minutes. And, Natasha Howard, who played just two games before spraining her MCL, is set to return on Aug. 15 when the Liberty host the Lynx.

The Liberty, who won just two games last year, expected to take a major step forward when they traded their No. 1 draft pick for Howard and Sami Whitcomb in February. With a 10-11 record, the Liberty are currently in sixth place in a league where the top eight teams make the playoffs. They could use a stroke of health as the league is so tightly bunched in the middle that the ninth-place team is just a game behind the Liberty.

Hopkins clearly still has high hopes for his team, and was clearly disappointed by the way the fizzed down the stretch heading into the break.

"No question the 10 wins are great. It’s a good start," Hopkins said. "but I think we are all very certain we could have had at least three more that would have put us in a nice spot going into the break. They were controllable.

"Part of my job is to let them know how good they can be. That’s where the frustration comes from. It’s not frustration with them as individuals. It’s frustration that I don’t think they understand they are ready right now to take those next steps."

The first next step is Aug. 15 when the Liberty host the Lynx.