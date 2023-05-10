'Unfinished Business' film looks at Liberty and WNBA now and then

Alison Klayman’s film, “Unfinished Business,” on the WNBA in general, and on the Liberty in particular, has what she called a “dual timeline” format.

The first covers the earliest days of the league, including interviews with pioneers such as Center Moriches’ own Sue Wicks.

The second follows the Liberty behind the scenes through the 2021 season, which . . . well, let’s just say things have changed a tad since then.

A lot has happened even since the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last June, with a series of offseason moves that created a “super team” in Brooklyn.

But Klayman is looking at the bright side of all that as the film is set to reach a much wider audience in the coming days.

“It doesn’t matter what happened in the years leading up to this ‘super team,’” she told Newsday at Liberty media day on Monday. “It’s still the same story.

“That's the story that got you to where we are now, what the stakes are now. So I felt it's just great. I hope this brings more attention to the team, to the league and to the film.”

“Unfinished Business” will be shown at the Brooklyn Academy of Music starting Friday, will be on Amazon Prime Video starting Saturday and will be shown on ESPN2 on Sunday.

Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai is an executive producer, as are the singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, the Broncos quarterback.

Some of the characters viewers meet from 2021 remain, including Betnijah Laney and DiDi Richards, but the coaches and some players are gone from that 12-20 season.

To Klayman, none of that invalidates what she captured two years ago. But she acknowledged that recent developments, including the arrivals of Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones, had her itching to do more.

“When the news broke, I just was so excited,” she said. “There was a part of me that was like, ‘So can we go back into production now and make a series about this season?’”

Instead, Klayman provided a new coda to update things and was left to hope her film leads to others about women’s sports.

“The title keeps bringing it up, ‘Unfinished Business,’” she said. “I want this film to be the first of so many more movies, series, a bigger bump in storytelling around this league. That’s part of the mission of this film and what is needed.”

Klayman, 38, was a middle-schooler when the WNBA began in 1997.

“I wanted to introduce the WNBA in its modern potential and excitement to as big an audience as possible,” she said, “and let them see it through my eyes.

“That also included all the excitement of the late ‘90s and the league starting and to kind of appreciate the drama of the ups and downs.”

The downs included the two seasons the Liberty spent at the Westchester County Center in 2018 and ’19, a low point in a trajectory that started with huge crowds at Madison Square Garden in the early years.

Among players from that era in the film are Rebecca Lobo, Teresa Weatherspoon, Kym Hampton and Wicks.

Wicks speaks about coming out as gay in a 2002 magazine interview, which at the time was a significant milestone in pro sports.

“She is such an incredible speaker, so generous in her storytelling, her reflection, talking about how she looks at women today and players today,” Klayman said of Wicks. “So she became a huge character in the film.

“You see with her and with other players how clearly this is a huge part of their identity and the experience of their career and being a public persona.

“There's so much there's not in the film, like beat by beat, what their experience was and how it felt and what it looks like upon reflection 20, 25 years later. It is really special."



Klayman knows many young fans – and many current players – do not recall the early days of the league.

But her aim was to make the film more than a dry history lesson and focus on the fun of the game.

“I think sometimes, whether it's storytelling about the WNBA or other women's pro team sports, it can feel a little like eating your vegetables,” she said, “or it can feel a little bit like we're just looking at the past, because that’s a neater story.

“I don't understand the [media] gatekeepers, honestly, who make the coverage sometimes the way that it is. But we want this to feel like the truth, which is that it’s vibrant.”