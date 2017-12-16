TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 31° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 31° Good Morning
SportsBasketball

Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with murder in 2010 death

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the NBA basketball team's media day in Independence, Ohio in this Sept. 29, 2008 photo. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities say the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Saturday that Sherra Wright faces charged in the death of her ex-husband, a Memphis native who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA.

Police records show she was arrested in Riverside County, California on Friday night.

Wright's body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 - 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Billy R. Turner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Dec. 5 in Wright's death.

He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said he and Sherra Wright attended the same church.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Villanova coach Jay Wright points after a made Villanova’s Wright thrilled to be playing Hofstra
Giants safety Landon Collins and cornerback Eli Apple Giants hope Collins, Apple can work it out
Nets forward DeMarre Carroll puts up a shot Nets’ Carroll sits against former team
Nets guard Nik Stauskas drives to the net Okafor, Stauskas finally see action in Nets’ loss
Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Carmelo hoping for ‘appreciation’ at MSG
Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms Porzingis questionable to face Carmelo at MSG