ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have fired Frank Vogel after two seasons.

The Magic went 25-57 this season, finishing 54-110 under Vogel.

The firing was announced Thursday morning, the day after the NBA season ended. It was the second firing so far in the offseason, following the Knicks’ dismissal of Jeff Hornacek.

Vogel previously spent six seasons in Indiana, leading the Pacers to a 250-181 record and five playoff appearances.