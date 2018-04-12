TODAY'S PAPER
Magic fire head coach Frank Vogel after two seasons

Vogel previously spent six seasons in Indiana, leading the Pacers to a 250-181 record and five playoff appearances.

Frank Vogel waits for an official's explanation on a foul during a game against the Trail Blazers in Orlando on Dec. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Reinhold Matay

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have fired Frank Vogel after two seasons.

The Magic went 25-57 this season, finishing 54-110 under Vogel.

The firing was announced Thursday morning, the day after the NBA season ended. It was the second firing so far in the offseason, following the Knicks’ dismissal of Jeff Hornacek.

