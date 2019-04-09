TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president in surprise move

Johnson didn't tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers' sixth consecutive losing season.

Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson looks on against the 76ers on Feb. 10 in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Magic Johnson abruptly quit as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago.

Johnson didn't tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers' sixth consecutive losing season.

Johnson didn't directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But Johnson repeatedly mentioned Buss' affinity for Walton and Johnson's desire not to cause upheaval between them.

Johnson also says he's tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton speaks with the Rangers move up to No. 2 overall in draft lottery
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the Lennon: A grim night for deGrom Lennon: A grim night for deGrom
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino Looks on in Severino shut down for at least 6 weeks with lat strain
Knicks small forward Kevin Knox controls the ball Knox trying to become complete player
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud walks back to the Mets' d'Arnaud makes first start since last April
Mets infielder Todd Frazier throws to first during Frazier takes reps at shortstop for St. Lucie