SportsBasketball

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after workplace probe

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stands on stage before

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stands on stage before a press conference in Dallas on Feb. 26. Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

By The Associated Press
Print

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to women's causes and domestic violence awareness as part of the NBA's investigation into workplace conditions with his franchise.

The league also announced Wednesday that it would require staffing, reporting and policy changes for the Mavericks seven months after a Sports Illustrated report detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the operation.

There were also allegations of sexual misconduct against former team President Terdemy Ussery. He worked for Cuban for 15 years and was investigated by the Mavericks over similar allegations in 1998, two years before Cuban bought the team. The league investigation determined Cuban wasn't aware of Ussery's actions.

Cuban asked two former prosecutors to investigate the complaints and the franchise's workplace practices.

Soon after the SI report, Cuban hired former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall as CEO. The NBA made note of that and other staffing changes the Mavericks had already implemented.

