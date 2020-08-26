As the NBA convened in the bubble environment some players debated whether returning to the court would take the focus off of the social justice that they were seeking. As the games wore on, perhaps the impact of the messages on the back of the players jerseys and the memory of George Floyd and the protests faded.

But with the shooting of Jacob Blake taking place in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week and protests rising there, the Milwaukee Bucks players decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic becoming the first NBA team to chose to sit out a game in protest.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that, “in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games — Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

Before the game was scheduled to begin the Magic were on the court warming up, trailing three games to one in the best-of-seven series. But the Bucks never appeared as speculation and reports began to surface that the team had discussed a protest. Shortly before the scheduled 4 p.m. start the Magic players returned to their locker room, too, as NBA executives sought answers.

The Magic left the arena as the Bucks remained, reportedly trying to reach out to the Wisconsin attorney general. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, who were scheduled to play in the second game, arrived and with NBPA president Chris Paul a part of the game, they never even reached the locker room before they were told that the game would not take place.

Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Bucks, tweeted, “Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For the Bucks, this issue has been a personal one. Sterling Brown, a reserve on the team, was taken to the ground, beaten and tased by police after parking illegally outside a Walgreens late at night two years ago.

Players who were not part of this game immediately took to social media and supported the decision. Denver’s Jamal Murray tweeted, “WE DEMAND JUSTICE.” Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, on his twitter account, posted, “WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE Bucks,” with praying hands after it. Then LeBron James, who was scheduled to play at 9 p.m., turned it up, tweeting, “(Expletive) THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”

After the Clippers’ win Tuesday night he was asked about the shooting of Blake and he responded passionately. ”All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear," Rivers said of the Republican National Convention. "We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear.”