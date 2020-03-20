It’s been more than 50 years since Nancy Lieberman first picked up a basketball, but she can still remember the second-guessing and shaming like it was yesterday.

“What is wrong with your little Jewish daughter?”

“What is she doing in the street with a ball?”

“Why is she playing with those black kids in the school yard?”

In a recent interview with Newsday, these are the exact questions that Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, said she and her family were peppered with when she was growing up in Brooklyn and Far Rockaway in the 1960s and early 1970s.

“There was no road map for someone like me,” Lieberman, 61, said. “What there was? A lot of bullying and judgment.”

Born 14 years before the passage of Title IX, Lieberman has been a pioneer over and over again. As a preteen from Far Rockaway, she rode the train alone to Harlem to play with the boys at Rucker Park. A star at Far Rockaway High School, at age 18 Lieberman was the youngest member of the first U.S. women’s basketball team to compete in the Olympics in 1976. She also earned a spot on the 1980 team which did not go to Moscow because of the boycott.

A 5-foot-10 point guard, Lieberman was in the first group of players to benefit from the passage of Title IX. She was the first woman to earn a full-ride four-year scholarship at Old Dominion. Though there would be no NCAA Tournament until 1982, Lieberman would lead her team to two consecutive AIAW National championships in 1979 and 1980 and one WNIT championship in 1978. She became the first two-time winner of the Wade Trophy, which is annually awarded to the best college player in women’s basketball.

In her twenties, she was the first woman to play on a professional men’s basketball team when she joined the USBL’s Springfield Fame and Long Island Knights. At age 39, she became the oldest player to play in the WNBA when she played in the league’s 1997 inaugural season before making the transition to coaching.

In 2015, the Sacramento Kings hired her as an assistant coach, making her the second female assistant coach (after San Antonio’s Becky Hammon) in NBA history. Lieberman left that job to care for her ailing mother in 2017 and is now a broadcaster with the New Orleans Pelicans. She also coaches in Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league.

Raised by a single mother, Lieberman said her family couldn’t understand her fascination with the game. She has often told a story about a day she was dribbling indoors because it was cold outside, and her mother demanded that she stop because of the noise. When she didn’t, her mother punctured her ball with a screwdriver. When she picked up another ball, her mother did it again. This happened three more times before Lieberman decided she better go back outside.

Lieberman regularly played basketball in P.S. 104’s park in Brooklyn. Most of the kids there were African-American and they would regularly talk about Rucker Park, a place where many NBA players got their start.

“When I was 11 or 12, I took the train by myself and started going there,” she told Newsday. “I used to stuff t-shirts into my jacket so I looked larger on the train and people would leave me alone.

“Rucker Park saved my life. It was safe place and nobody profiled me or made fun of me. They knew I was white, by the way. They knew I was a girl, but all that mattered was street cred, if you could play…..I was championed by the black community.”

Lieberman did not have female sports role models growing up. She said her heroes were Walt Frazier, Julius Erving and Willis Reed. She said she wore No. 10 in college and most of her life because of Frazier.

Recently, Lieberman was asked to be a part of an exhibit called City/Game, Basketball in New York, at the Museum of New York City. The museum is now closed because of coronavirus, but the exhibit is scheduled to be there through the end of the year.

Though Lieberman’s basketball journey has taken her all over the country, she said she always will consider herself a New Yorker.

“I cut my teeth here playing since I was seven or eight years old,” she said. “There’s no other place where I could of grown up and learn to play like I did. It prepared me for life.”