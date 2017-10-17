1. Golden State Warriors: Defending champs have two of NBA’s best in Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green defend, kept key subs Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Tony Parker (torn quadriceps) likely out until January, but PGs Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray are capable. Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge form great duo, Rudy Gay adds depth.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Young stars Karl Anthony-Towns, Andrew Wiggins ready to make leap via coach Tom Thibodeau’s brilliant addition of vets Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, Jamal Crawford.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has help again with addition of scorers Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, but chemistry might suffer if they don’t show long-term commitment.

5. Houston Rockets: Lost depth in trade for PG Chris Paul, who pushes James Harden back to SG. Sixth Man winner Eric Gordon adds firepower, but team defense remains weakness.

BasketballNBA 2017-18 season: Best of the West

6. Los Angeles Clippers: Roster overhaul requires adjustment, but Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan boosted by Euro PG Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari plus trade haul from Rockets for divisive Paul.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum backcourt combo averaged 50.0 points, C Jusuf Nurkic impressed after midseason trade. Need Evan Turner bounceback. Rookies Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan promising.

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Signing of tough vet PG Rajon Rondo to support frontcourt powerhouse of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins might allow Pelicans to beat Denver for final playoff berth.