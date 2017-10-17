The best players
LeBron James, Cavaliers He’s not only the best player in the East, he’s been the NBA’s best player for a long time and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down.
John Wall, Wizards He’s the fastest with the ball and maybe the most underrated player overall. Set career-highs last year in scoring, assists and field goal percentage.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Aptly nicknamed The Greek Freak: few players at 6-foot-11 can do what he does. Antetokounmpo is only 22 so he’s just starting his climb.
Kyrie Irving, Celtics Terrific scorer, ball wizard and in creat- ing his own shot. Now has to prove he can win without James.
Isaiah Thomas, Cavaliers Carried Celtics to East’s top seed last year. Small, but he’s got heart and a big game. Playing with James now could make him more dangerous when he returns from a hip injury.
Best shooters
Kyle Korver, Cavaliers
J.J. Redick, 76ers
Bradley Beal, Wizards
Kyrie Irving, Celtics
Kyle Lowry, Raptors
Best rebounders
Andre Drummond, Pistons
Hassan Whiteside, Heat
Dwight Howard, Hornets
Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers
Kevin Love, Cavaliers
Best defenders
Avery Bradley, Pistons
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Hassan Whiteside, Heat
Serge Ibaka, Raptors
Best passers
LeBron James, Cavaliers
John Wall, Wizards
Goran Dragic, Heat
Kyle Lowry, Raptors
Kyrie Irving, Celtics
Best off the bench
Enes Kanter, Knicks
Marcus Smart, Celtics
J.R. Smith, Cavaliers
Greg Monroe, Bucks
Tyler Johnson, Heat
Best rookies to watch
Ben Simmons, Sixers
Markelle Fultz, Sixers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Malik Monk, Hornets
Jonathan Isaac, Magic
