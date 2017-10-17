The best players

LeBron James, Cavaliers He’s not only the best player in the East, he’s been the NBA’s best player for a long time and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down.

John Wall, Wizards He’s the fastest with the ball and maybe the most underrated player overall. Set career-highs last year in scoring, assists and field goal percentage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Aptly nicknamed The Greek Freak: few players at 6-foot-11 can do what he does. Antetokounmpo is only 22 so he’s just starting his climb.

Kyrie Irving, Celtics Terrific scorer, ball wizard and in creat- ing his own shot. Now has to prove he can win without James.

Isaiah Thomas, Cavaliers Carried Celtics to East’s top seed last year. Small, but he’s got heart and a big game. Playing with James now could make him more dangerous when he returns from a hip injury.

Best shooters

Kyle Korver, Cavaliers

J.J. Redick, 76ers

Bradley Beal, Wizards

Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Kyle Lowry, Raptors

Best rebounders

Andre Drummond, Pistons

Hassan Whiteside, Heat

Dwight Howard, Hornets

Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Best defenders

Avery Bradley, Pistons

LeBron James, Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Hassan Whiteside, Heat

Serge Ibaka, Raptors

Best passers

LeBron James, Cavaliers

John Wall, Wizards

Goran Dragic, Heat

Kyle Lowry, Raptors

Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Best off the bench

Enes Kanter, Knicks

Marcus Smart, Celtics

J.R. Smith, Cavaliers

Greg Monroe, Bucks

Tyler Johnson, Heat

Best rookies to watch

Ben Simmons, Sixers

Markelle Fultz, Sixers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Malik Monk, Hornets

Jonathan Isaac, Magic