The Best Players

Kevin Durant, Warriors Conventional wisdom says LeBron James is best in NBA, but 2017 Finals proved it was Durant, who averaged 28.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting.

Steph Curry, Warriors Averaged 28.1 points during playoffs, shot 48.4 percent from field, 41.9 percent from three-point range Also had 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

Kawhi Leonard, Spurs Averages 25.5 points per game, shoots 48.5 percent from field, totaled 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists last season. Leonard is among premier defenders in NBA.

Russell Westbrook, Thunder NBA MVP became first to average triple double (31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists) since Oscar Robertson (1961-62). Reached playoffs without Durant.

James Harden, Rockets MVP runner-up averaged 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, earned unbelievable 881 free throw attempts, led Rockets to second round.

Best shooters

Gary Harris, Nuggets

Steph Curry, Warriors

Seth Curry, Mavericks

CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers

Kevin Durant, Warriors

Best rebounders

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Karl Anthony-Towns, T-wolves

Anthony Davis, Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans

Best defenders

Draymond Green, Warriors

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

Chris Paul, Rockets

Klay Thompson, Warriors

Best passers

James Harden, Rockets

Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Chris Paul, Rockets

Jeff Teague, Timberwolves

Milos Teodosic, Clippers

Best off the bench

Lou Williams, Clippers

Eric Gordon, Rockets

Jordan Clarkson, Lakers

Will Barton, Nuggets

Jamal Crawford, T-wolves

Rookies to watch

Dennis Smith Jr., Mavericks

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Josh Jackson, Suns

Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Caleb Swanigan, Trail Blazers