The Best Players
Kevin Durant, Warriors Conventional wisdom says LeBron James is best in NBA, but 2017 Finals proved it was Durant, who averaged 28.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting.
Steph Curry, Warriors Averaged 28.1 points during playoffs, shot 48.4 percent from field, 41.9 percent from three-point range Also had 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals.
Kawhi Leonard, Spurs Averages 25.5 points per game, shoots 48.5 percent from field, totaled 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists last season. Leonard is among premier defenders in NBA.
Russell Westbrook, Thunder NBA MVP became first to average triple double (31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists) since Oscar Robertson (1961-62). Reached playoffs without Durant.
James Harden, Rockets MVP runner-up averaged 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, earned unbelievable 881 free throw attempts, led Rockets to second round.
Best shooters
Gary Harris, Nuggets
Steph Curry, Warriors
Seth Curry, Mavericks
CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers
Kevin Durant, Warriors
Best rebounders
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Karl Anthony-Towns, T-wolves
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans
Best defenders
Draymond Green, Warriors
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
Chris Paul, Rockets
Klay Thompson, Warriors
Best passers
James Harden, Rockets
Russell Westbrook, Thunder
Chris Paul, Rockets
Jeff Teague, Timberwolves
Milos Teodosic, Clippers
Best off the bench
Lou Williams, Clippers
Eric Gordon, Rockets
Jordan Clarkson, Lakers
Will Barton, Nuggets
Jamal Crawford, T-wolves
Rookies to watch
Dennis Smith Jr., Mavericks
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Josh Jackson, Suns
Lonzo Ball, Lakers
Caleb Swanigan, Trail Blazers
