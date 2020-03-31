TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Durant top seed for 'Players-Only' NBA 2K20 tournament on ESPN

The Nets' Kevin Durant looks on in the

The Nets' Kevin Durant looks on in the first half of an NBA game against the Suns at Barclays Center on Feb. 3.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Kevin Durant’s ESPN show “The Boardroom” announced on Tuesday the lineup for its “Players-Only” NBA 2K20 tournament, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday.

Durant is the top seed for the 16-man event, with a game rating of 96. He will face the No. 16 seed, the Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. (78).

Here are the other first-round matchups: No. 2 Trae Young (90)  vs. No. 15 Harrison Barnes (78); No. 3 Hassan Whiteside (87) vs. No. 14 Patrick Beverley (78); No. 4 Donovan Mitchell (87) vs. No. 13 Rui Hachimura (79); No. 5 Devin Booker (86) vs. No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. (81); No. 6 Andre Drummond (85) vs. No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins (81); No. 7 Zach LaVine (85) vs. No. 10 DeAndre Ayton (85); No. 8 Montrezl Harrell (85) vs. No. 9 Domantas Sabonis (85).

