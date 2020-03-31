Kevin Durant’s ESPN show “The Boardroom” announced on Tuesday the lineup for its “Players-Only” NBA 2K20 tournament, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday.

Durant is the top seed for the 16-man event, with a game rating of 96. He will face the No. 16 seed, the Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. (78).

Here are the other first-round matchups: No. 2 Trae Young (90) vs. No. 15 Harrison Barnes (78); No. 3 Hassan Whiteside (87) vs. No. 14 Patrick Beverley (78); No. 4 Donovan Mitchell (87) vs. No. 13 Rui Hachimura (79); No. 5 Devin Booker (86) vs. No. 12 Michael Porter Jr. (81); No. 6 Andre Drummond (85) vs. No. 11 DeMarcus Cousins (81); No. 7 Zach LaVine (85) vs. No. 10 DeAndre Ayton (85); No. 8 Montrezl Harrell (85) vs. No. 9 Domantas Sabonis (85).