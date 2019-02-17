CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If only LeBron James could have this kind of team on the Lakers.

James hasn’t been able to get the Lakers to win on a consistent basis all year, but his team of superstars was able to raise the level of play when needed last night and beat Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team, 178-164, in the All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center.

Kevin Durant, the first player drafted by Team LeBron, scored 31 points to lead them to the win. Durant, the MVP of last year’s NBA Finals and the most coveted free agent to-be, was awarded the game’s MVP.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points and 11 rebounds. He was also helped by the fact that Team LeBron didn’t really start to play defense until the second half. Paul George and Khris Middleton each added 20. Stephen Curry had an off night scoring just six points on 2-for-7 shooting.

There were a record 62 total three pointers scored in the game, which didn’t get serious until the third quarter when Team LeBron went on a 19-2 run. All told, they outscored Team Giannis, 50-36, in the third quarter

The Greek Freak dominated the first half, scoring 20 points while landing dunk after dunk. Antetokounmpo even tried to dunk a free throw shot in the first quarter, throwing it off the backboard. (He was called for a violation).

His most highlight-worthy dunk came early in the second quarter when Stephen Curry rewarded his team captain for making him the first pick. Coming down on the fast break, Curry slammed the ball into the ground sending it way above the backboard where Antetokounmpo snatched it out of mid-air and slammed it home.

Dirk Nowitzki, one of feel-good story lines of All-Star weekend, drew huge cheers after he was inserted into the game near the end of the first quarter.

Nowitzki, who was selected to 11 straight All-Star Games from 2000-2012, is presumed to be in the final year of his career. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, who has announced his retiring at the end of this year, to the All-Star rosters as special editions in honor of their lifetime contributions.

On Saturday, Silver joked about the 40-year-old Nowitzki running “painfully up and down the court.” Pained or not, Nowitzki brought fans to their feet in the final minute of the first quarter when he drilled two three pointers on back-to-back possessions. He finished the game with nine points on 3-for-3 three-point shooting.

While the oldest player in the game was getting cheered, the youngest player in the game also had his own feel-good story to tell.

A year and a half ago, the Nets D’Angelo Russell had been labeled a Lakers draft bus and malcontent. Last night, the 21-year-old took the court for Team Giannis in what he hopes is the first of many trips to the All-Star weekend.

“Enjoying every bit of it,” Russell said. “Soaking all this in like a kid in a candy shop.”

Russell played 12 minutes and scored just six points, hitting a huge bucket in the fourth quarter. Just getting to the game was an accomplishment for both him and the Nets. And he is looking forward to the second half of the season.

“I think we’re in a great position right now," Russell said.