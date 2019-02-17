TODAY'S PAPER
2019 NBA All-Star game

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Director Spike Lee speaks with a person on
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Director Spike Lee speaks with a person on the court ahead of the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team Giannis' Dirk Nowitzki, of the Dallas Mavericks,
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Dirk Nowitzki celebrates his three-point shot against Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team Giannis' Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks,
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Giannis Antetokounmpo moves past LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team LeBron's Swayne Wade, of the Miami Heat,
Photo Credit: AP/Gerry Broome

Dwayne Wade moves toward the ball against Team Giannis during the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers,
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

LeBron James speaks with rapper 2 Chains during the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team Giannis' Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks,
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball against Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team Giannis' Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets,
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Nikola Jokic moves the ball against Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft speaks with
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft speaks with former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal before the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Durant
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Kevin Durant looks to pass against Team Giannis in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Team Giannis' Kyle Lowry, of the of the
Photo Credit: AP/Chuck Burton

Kyle Lowry of the of the Toronto Raptors moves past Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Kevin Durant #35 drives against Stephen Curry #30
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Kevin Durant #35 drives against Stephen Curry #30 in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Meek
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Rapper Meek Mill performs during the pregame ceremony before Team LeBron faces Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Klay Thompson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Klay Thompson goes up for a shot in the first quarter of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts as they take on Team LeBron in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Klay Thompson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Klay Thompson #11 drives to the basket against Nikola Jokic in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Kawhi Leonard
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Kawhi Leonard drives the ball against Team Giannis in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Meek Mill
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Meek Mill performs before the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Kyrie Irving
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Kyrie Irving drives the ball against Team Giannis in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: LeBron James
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

LeBron James and James Harden look on as they play against Team Giannis in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

